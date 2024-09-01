(Video) Forget Diaz: Liverpool goal doesn’t happen without two prior moments of genius

Just as he did in this fixture five months ago, Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Colombian nodded the visitors in front from close range on 35 minutes, but credit must also go to two of his teammates for differing moments of genius in the lead-up to the goal.

Firstly, Ryan Gravenberch seized upon a slack Casemiro pass and surged with menace from just past the halfway line to the edge of the penalty area as the home defence retreated.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

After that blitzing run, he popped the ball off to Mo Salah, whose first-time cross dipped towards the far post. Dominik Szoboszlai and Diaz both chased it down as it hung in the air, but the Hungarian had the presence of mind to leave it for his teammate to nod it to the net, hanging back just in the nick of time.

Lucho gets the credit, but the goal doesn’t happen without the contributions of Gravenberch and Szobo!

You can view the passage of play in full below, via @SkySportsPL on X: