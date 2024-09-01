(Video) Liverpool fans revel in Man United’s misery with gleeful chant about Erik ten Hag

Liverpool’s travelling fans piled on the misery for Erik ten Hag with a gleeful chant about the Manchester United manager during today’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old survived speculation over his future towards the end of last season by winning the FA Cup, but such murmurings could resurface after the Reds schooled their arch-rivals on their own turf once again.

In a pointed reference towards how the Mancunian faithful previously sung ‘Ole’s at the wheel‘ during Solskjaer’s managerial tenure, the away supporters belted out their own version this afternoon.

A gleeful chorus of ‘Ten Hag’s at the wheel’, to the tune of Give It Up by KC & the Sunshine Band, rung out from the Liverpool corner of Old Trafford as Arne Slot emphatically got one over on his compatriot and counterpart.

While the United boss faces a tough start to September, Kopites will go to bed tonight on a massive high as our 100% record for the season was maintained in style!

You can view the Ten Hag chant below, via @asim_lfc on X: