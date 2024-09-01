Liverpool v Man United team news confirmed: Chiesa decision made as strong-XI named

Liverpool vs Manchester United. Old Trafford. The game everyone will be watching closely as Arne Slot looks to build on his positive start to life at the Anfield helm.

Two Dutch coaches with early points to prove in the third matchweek – albeit, for very different reasons.

The Merseysiders will be hoping to make it three in three in the Premier League following two 2-0 wins over Brentford and Ipswich Town.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Erik ten Hag confirmed his side will be without Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro for the impending encounter.

READ MORE: Forget about a No.6 signing: Forgotten Liverpool man could challenge Ryan Gravenberch – opinion

READ MORE: Gary Neville drops intriguing Man United v Liverpool prediction as Carragher jab made

Liverpool vs Manchester United team news

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks for this tie. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate hold onto their places in the starting-XI.

It’s the same midfield trio selected to face Manchester United, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai lining up.

Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota continue the trend and take up the forward line positions ahead of our arrival at Old Trafford.

Fans will have to wait a moment longer to catch sight of new signing Federico Chiesa who hasn’t be named in the matchday squad.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on X:

Team news is in for #MUNLIV ✊ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions