(Video) Embarrassing: Manchester United fans flee Old Trafford as Liverpool run riot

Manchester United fans were spotted fleeing Old Trafford before the 70-minute mark as Liverpool turned the screw against their Premier League rivals.

Two Luis Diaz goals and a second-half effort from Mo Salah ensured the Merseysiders were 3-0 up with 56 minutes on the clock.

Evidently it was far too much to bear for several Red Devils forced to watch yet another dismal United performance under Erik ten Hag.

What a contrast in quality on show from the two Dutch head coaches in the dugouts.

