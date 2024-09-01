Gary Neville’s five-word admission at full-time will just add to Liverpool fans’ joy

Gary Neville had to call a spade a spade after watching Manchester United being ripped to shreds by Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The visitors cruised to a 3-0 victory thanks to a first-half double from Luis Diaz and yet another Mo Salah goal against our arch-rivals, with a mass exodus from the stadium well before full-time.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, the pundit made a glum five-word admission at full-time, acknowleding: “Liverpool fully deserved their victory.”

Whereas Liverpool dominated for much of their three matches against United last season without winning any, today they put Erik ten Hag’s team to the sword and didn’t give them even a sniff of retrieving the deficit.

Even aside from the three goals the Reds plundered, there were chances to have made the gap even wider, and the result was never in doubt from the moment that Salah made it 3-0 in the 56th minute.

We couldn’t score from 34 shots when United came to Anfield last December, but today we only needed 11 to find the net three times as, on this occasion, we made our dominance count.

At least Neville was honest enough to concede that his beloved Red Devils were a distinct second best on the day, with his torment in stark contrast to the glee of his Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher!

