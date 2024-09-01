Forget Gravenberch: Carragher can’t believe what he’s seen from £34.3m Liverpool player who’s ‘too good’

Just when you think Mo Salah’s on the way out, he rocks up at Old Trafford and sets the game alight like it’s absolutely nothing.

Yet, as things currently stand, the Egyptian international was correct to note post-match that he’s currently on course to say goodbye to the club given his contract is remarkably set to expire in 2025.

Jamie Carragher was quick to praise the 32-year-old after his part in the mauling of Manchester United on their home turf, describing the wide man as ‘too good’.

“He’s too good. He’s playing in the best league in the world, for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Whether it’s in another season or two seasons’ time, he’s along Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard as the top players to play for Liverpool,” the MNF host told Sky Sports.

“He’s possibly the best wide player we’ve seen in the Premier League, even if hasn’t got the medals that maybe some others have got. Of course you fight to keep him. It’s not about throwing money at him. It’s not what you’ve done in the past, it’s what you’re doing in the future.

“When you get into your mid-30s, you can’t do what you did before – but he might be different. Of course Liverpool want to keep him and Virgil van Dijk, but it will probably be about wages. Are they still on the same wages because, in the next two or three years, will they still be the same players?

“That’s the debate that will be had. I would be very surprised if Salah isn’t playing for Liverpool next season because I think he’ll want to blitz every record in the club’s history.”

The Egyptian international, signed from Roma for £34.3m, registered three goal contributions against the Red Devils as Arne Slot’s men secured their third win in a row in the 2024/25 season.

Is Mo Salah underappreciated in the Premier League era?

There’s not a shadow of a doubt in our minds that Salah will be considerably more appreciated once he eventually does end his time in the English top-flight.

If you ask us, there’s a frustrating tendency on the part of pundits across the country to box our No.11 in as simply a “goalscorer”.

Of course, he is very good at that. But to limit arguably the greatest winger in Premier League history – as Carragher rightly suggests, in our view – to that is just insanity.

Salah may have lost some pace as he’s entered his 30s, but his prowess shows absolutely no sign of waning.

We dare say Liverpool would be foolish to allow him to go at the end of the season – particularly if he maintains this level of form throughout.

