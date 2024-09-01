Andy Robertson says Liverpool have a ‘big-game player’ who’s getting better all the time

Andy Robertson has singled out one ‘big-game’ Liverpool teammate for praise, also dubbing him a ‘Premier League legend’.

As the Reds travel to face Manchester United on Sunday, Mo Salah will be aiming to add to his record of 14 goals in 15 games against our arch-rivals, along with scoring in a third successive match to start the season.

The 30-year-old said of the Egyptian King (via Daily Mail): “You can see the shape he’s in. He is getting better with age in terms of his physical output and attributes. He is a big-game player. His goals and assists speak for themselves and he always shows up against our rivals.

“The minute he walked through this door he’s set Anfield and other stadiums alight. He is a Premier League legend, of course he is, but still wanting to write a few more stories and hopefully that is him showing up in other big games this season. Obviously he is our main man and teams try to stop him.

“Mo knows when a big game is on the horizon but he also sets standards every single day. He’s a model professional and if any kids or anyone are looking at professionals to base themselves on, then Mohamed Salah is not a bad person to do it to. He dedicates his life to football.”

Salah faced criticism as his performances dipped towards the end of last season, with some pundits even questioning whether the Egyptian was past his best, but he’s brushed off such doubts with an impressive start to the new campaign.

Not only did he score against Ipswich and Brentford, his overall displays in those two matches showed a reinviograted player who could once again be pivotal for Liverpool over the next few months.

In addition to his 14 goals against United, the 32-year-old has struck 12 in 20 meetings against Tottenham, 11 in 21 against Manchester City and 10 in 16 against Arsenal (Transfermarkt), with such figures well and truly justifying Robertson’s billing of him as a ‘big-game player’.

Salah is now the 10th-highest scorer in Premier League history, with just five more needed to climb two places and 19 more to break into the top six (premierleague.com), so his status as a ‘legend’ in the division has already been secured.

If he can tip the scales in Liverpool’s favour once more this afternoon, even his staunchest critics would have to admit that he’s back on form and a genuine clutch player for the Reds.

