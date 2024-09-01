Ouch: New Mo Salah mega stat is humbling reading for seven Man United men

It’s another day and another incredible Liverpool performance that sees Manchester United humbled on their own patch.

Mo Salah was the man amongst the goals – three, to be precise, if you’re counting goal involvements – as Arne Slot’s men put the Red Devils to the sword at Old Trafford.

Another three points collected sees the Merseysiders share the top spot with Manchester City ahead of the international break. However, as far as numbers and stats are concerned, Michael Reid’s update on X (formerly Twitter) regarding goals scored at the so-called Theatre of Dreams is going to be hard to beat.

Mo Salah has more goals for #LFC at Old Trafford (10) than Antony (7), Alejandro Garnacho (7), Rasmus Højlund (7), Edinson Cavani (7), Jadon Sancho (6), Memphis Depay (4) and Alexis Sánchez (3) have there for Man Utd. — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 1, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

United’s latest defeat under Erik ten Hag sees them fall to 14th in the Premier League table with a negative goal difference.

READ MORE: Arne Slot has just addressed Mo Salah’s ‘last year’ contract comments

READ MORE: ‘It’s my last year at the club’: Salah’s terrifying post-match warning to Hughes & FSG

Look away Manchester United fans – Mo Salah is dominant

You can excuse Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to a certain degree as young United players.

But what on earth do the rest of them have to say for themselves after falling short of a Liverpool player?

It’s no skin off our nose, of course, seeing a star of Mo Salah’s quality running rampant in Manchester – long may it continue as far as we’re concerned!

Though you have to wonder what’s going through the minds of thousands of United fans seeing us play liquid football under Arne Slot, whilst also being forced to watch Ten Hag’s style-less outfit on a weekly basis.

You have to pity them!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions