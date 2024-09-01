‘It’s my last year at the club’: Salah’s terrifying post-match warning to Hughes & FSG

Mo Salah claimed it could very well be his last year with Liverpool Football Club in 2024/25.

The Egyptian’s current terms are set to wind down in 2025 and there’s apparently been no effort from the club’s hierarchy to begin talks over possible extension.

“Honestly I had a good summer, I had a long time to stay with myself and try to think positive. As you know it’s my last year in the club,” the Egyptian international told Sky Sports.

“I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it. I feel free to play football and we will see next year.”

The former Roma man went on to add: “To be fair, I was coming to the game and I said, ‘it could be my last time’ the club have not talked to me yet so I will play my last season and see at the end of the season.”

The No.11 scored the Reds’ final goal in a 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, ensuring Arne Slot won all three of his opening games in charge.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Merseysiders will next take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday 14 after the upcoming international break.

READ MORE: ‘Vieira-like’: Jamie Carragher says £160k-p/w Liverpool player is sensational in new role

READ MORE: Why new Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa is missing from Slot’s matchday squad

The summer window has closed – what are Liverpool doing?

You can understand why Liverpool have sat on the contract situations affecting Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk thus far – there was mounting pressure over the need for further incomings.

Now that the window has closed, however, we’d hope that our hierarchy are prepared to move mountains to keep our best players at the club.

Yes, perhaps there is a conversation to be had with regard to the longevity of the two oldest members in the squad as far as this contract saga is concerned.

Based on the evidence on show so far, of course, we’re inclined to suggest that both Salah and our No.4 look able to play at the top level for several more seasons yet.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions