(Video) ‘Next week…’ – Arne Slot states what he plans to do after Man Utd v Liverpool clash

Arne Slot has shared his plans for the week after Liverpool’s crunch showdown against Manchester United today.

The Reds’ new head coach has won his first two Premier League games in charge, and if he can extend that perfect record at Old Trafford this afternoon, he’ll go into the international break on a massive high.

The 45-year-old was speaking with Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports when he declared his intentions to return to his homeland for a short breather before the fixture list clicks into overdrive from mid-September onwards.

Slot said (at 3:56): “Next week I will go back to Holland for a few days. I think then I’ll feel my private life again – over here my private life is mostly the inside of my house, but sometimes I’ve been to a few restaurants!”

Although the Dutchman has only had two competitive games at the Liverpool helm so far, he’d have been hard at work behind the scenes since officially taking charge three months ago, having been implementing his methods on the training pitch as well as liaising with the club’s hierarchy about transfer dealings.

Here’s hoping he’ll have a well-earned break back home after a statement victory over our biggest rivals!

You can view Slot’s interview in full below, via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: