‘What is he doing?’ – Sky pundits hammer Liverpool ace over ‘ridiculous’ moment v Man United

Liverpool may have cruised to a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon, but one Reds player still found himself on the receiving end of a tongue-lashing over a moment in the second half.

With the visitors three goals to the good, the damage could’ve been even greater when Dominik Szoboszlai took possession in plenty of space in the home side’s penalty area.

However, instead of shooting for goal, he attempted to dribble past his opponents and the opportunity was ultimately snuffed out.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports (via GIVEMESPORT), Jamie Carragher fumed: “What is he doing? Is he trying to be cocky? If United get one back the crowd gets up; we saw yesterday what happened to Everton. That’s ridiculous from Szoboszlai. That’s just ridiculous, it’s unprofessional.”

Gary Neville was also unimpressed with the Hungarian in that moment, saying: “He’s messing about there. He should be absolutely rollocked by the rest of his teammates for that. That’s a liberty. Something like that I’d call unprofessional.”

Thankfully Szoboszlai’s questionable decision-making didn’t have any consequence in the end as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory, but as Carragher said, at that point a goal for United could’ve changed the complexion of the match.

The 23-year-old found the net seven times in his first season at Anfield, so he’s definitely capable of getting his name on the scoresheet, and Arne Slot won’t have been happy with him for not at least taking on the shot in the aforementioned instance.

It’s a lesson to be learned for future matches when, if the Reds’ number 8 finds himself in a similar position, the result might be in the balance and we mightn’t be able to afford the luxury of a wrong decision from such an inviting opportunity.

It wasn’t Szoboszlai’s best moment in a Liverpool shirt, but we’re sure that the head coach will have a word with him about it afterwards, and it shouldn’t detract too much from what was otherwise a strong performance from the Hungary captain.

