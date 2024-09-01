(Video) Trent may have just dropped massive contract hint with five-word exclamation

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have given a telling clue as to his contract situation at Liverpool following their win over Manchester United.

The 25-year-old is into the final 10 months of his deal at Anfield, with many Reds left anxious as to whether or not he’ll still be at his boyhood club this time next year.

The vice-captain was beside himself with glee after today’s 3-0 victory at Old Trafford and, in the presence of TV cameras just after the final whistle, he proclaimed: “Next time I’m coming back!”

Although no context to thos words was cited in the footage, we’d venture to suggest that it may have been a subtle hint that this won’t be his final Premier League visit to United in the colours of his beloved Liverpool.

If indeed that is the case, it’ll just add to a perfect weekend for the Reds!

You can view Trent’s comments below, via @StopThatLFC on X: