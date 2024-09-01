Trent Alexander-Arnold caused something of a stir last week with his glum reaction to being substituted in Liverpool’s win over Brentford at Anfield.

Arne Slot withdrew the vice-captain in the second half again today, with Conor Bradley introduced again, but Reds fans will have been delighted to see a marked contrast in the 25-year-old’s facial expression this time around.

As our number 66 made his way towards the substitutes’ bench, he pointedly broke into a broad smile and applauded the travelling supporters before embracing his head coach upon reaching the touchline.

A week on from the worrying reaction to being withdrawn against Brentford, the volte-face in Trent’s demeanour when subbed today will make it an even better day for Liverpool fans who’ve already been revelling in a dominant performance against their arch-rivals.

You can view Trent’s reaction to today’s substitution below, via @nunez9_z on X: