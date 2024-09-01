(Video) What Trent Alexander-Arnold did after disallowed Old Trafford goal was glorious

Trent Alexander-Arnold came achingly close to a moment to savour with Liverpool Football Club.
The Merseysiders’ vice skipper appeared to open the scoring in the opening 10 minutes of action against Manchester United, with a close-range effort that crept over the goal line.
Much to the delight of the visiting supporter base, our No.66 immediately raced to the sideline where he delivered a Steven Gerrard-esque celebration.
A glorious moment denied by an unfortunate offside call.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
NO GOAL! ❌
Trent Alexander-Arnold thinks he's scored and celebrates with a Steven Gerrard camera kiss but it's ruled out for offside! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/c2ifHlkz5h
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2024