Why new Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa is missing from Slot’s matchday squad

Liverpool fans will have to wait until after the international break to catch a first glimpse of Federico Chiesa on the pitch in the Premier League.

The Italian international, who signed from Juventus this summer, was not named in Arne Slot’s matchday squad for the club’s impending clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

James Pearce commented on the matter on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that the footballer’s absence was due to his lack of match minutes since the European Championship.

No surprise that Chiesa not in the matchday squad given his lack of action since the Euros. Should be up to speed after international break. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 1, 2024

A win at Old Trafford would see the visitors maintain a perfect start to the 2024/25 campaign.

No Chiesa is entirely expected

Arne Slot had already warned the fanbase that it was more likely than not we’d be waiting on a first Liverpool appearance from our summer signing. Unless injuries forced the Dutchman to go bold with his matchday squad for the trip to Old Trafford.

Regardless, we’re still more than happy with the quality on show today in our starting-XI.

Given Chiesa will have some catching up to do as far as match fitness was concerned, we certainly wouldn’t want to push matters by throwing the former Juventus man straight into the fire from the off

