(Video) Wow: What Gravenberch did before disallowed Trent goal is jaw-dropping

Match Highlights News
Posted by

It’s an incredible shame that Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold were denied the joy of an early opener at Old Trafford.

Neither should we forget Ryan Gravenberch’s key involvement in creating the goalscoring opportunity – even if it was ruled out for offside following Mo Salah’s touch in an offside position.

The Dutchman surged powerfully into enemy territory before playing in Luis Diaz on the left flank as the Reds went on the offensive.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

More Stories Ryan Gravenberch Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *