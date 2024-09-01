(Video) Wow: What Gravenberch did before disallowed Trent goal is jaw-dropping

It’s an incredible shame that Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold were denied the joy of an early opener at Old Trafford.

Neither should we forget Ryan Gravenberch’s key involvement in creating the goalscoring opportunity – even if it was ruled out for offside following Mo Salah’s touch in an offside position.

The Dutchman surged powerfully into enemy territory before playing in Luis Diaz on the left flank as the Reds went on the offensive.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

Trent Alexander Arnold's goal to put Liverpool ahead, but it was ruled offside

pic.twitter.com/lJgQrPj2Zh — The Slot Zone (@TheSlotZone) September 1, 2024