(Video) Further evidence of adorable Liverpool bromance emerges from Man United rout

Who doesn’t love watching a player friendship blossom at Liverpool Football Club?

It seems the relationship between Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz is going from strength to strength under Arne Slot’s watch. The pair featured in a particularly adorable piece of footage after the Reds destroyed arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Our Colombian ace brought the fire to the red half of Manchester with two goals struck past a hapless Andre Onana before Mo Salah killed off any hope of resistance with his second-half effort.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @carebearcody: