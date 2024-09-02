(Video) Alisson comment shows that Klopp hasn’t been forgotten at LFC despite superb Slot start

Even with Liverpool flourishing in the early weeks of Arne Slot’s reign at Anfield, Alisson Becker has made it clear that the squad hasn’t forgotten about Jurgen Klopp’s contribution to the club.

The legendary German left enormous shoes to fill after eight-and-a-half glorious years in which he delivered numerous major trophies and so many era-defining memories which’ll still be recalled for decades to come.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win over Manchester United on Sunday, the goalkeeper was full of praise for the new man in charge but also professed his eternal affection for the Dutchman’s predecessor.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

When the interviewer referenced Klopp’s legacy, Alisson replied: “You are right. I love him and I will still love him for the rest of my life. He knows that.”

It’s great to see that, even with life under Slot going perfectly for now with three wins out of three to start the season, the Liverpool players remain respectful and appreciate of the transformative effect that his predecessor had on the club.

The Brazilian’s post-match interview was a perfect demonstration that he and his teammates can still have the utmost respect for their current boss while not dismissing the influence that the German had at Anfield.

You can view Alisson’s comments in full below, via @SkySportsPL on X: