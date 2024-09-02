(Video) ‘Highly disrespectful’: Ferdinand lashes out at Carragher over comments made back in May

Football’s a funny old game; one moment you’re at the top of the world, the next the game has suddenly passed you by.

We’ve all witnessed it happen in real time – the memory of Fabinho’s sudden and sharp decline still stands out like a sore thumb in the memory of Liverpool fans.

Now, it seems the time may have come for Manchester United’s Casemiro to acknowledge he’s no longer at the peak of his powers.

Bizarrely, despite making some fair comments about the Brazilian’s playing level back in May (Sky Sports via BBC Sport) this year, Rio Ferdinand has opted to hit back at Jamie Carragher. Even more bizarrely, this follows a truly awful showing from the former Real Madrid star during the Red Devils’ disastrous 3-0 defeat to arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @rioferdy5: