(Video) Watch how Van Dijk terrorised Lisandro Martinez after Mo Salah goal

Virgil van Dijk absolutely terrorised the “Butcher” of Old Trafford throughout Liverpool’s 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday.

The Dutchman had Dominik Szoboszlai’s back after Lisandro Martinez needlessly crunched into the midfielder despite having already played the ball.

After the Merseysiders dug the knife in courtesy of Mo Salah’s second-half goal, the Red Devils’ centre-half was spotted booting the ball toward the centre circle.

Our No.4 cheekily sent the ball back from whence it came in a hilarious show of sh**housery as Liverpool left their mark once more at the poorly named Theatre of Dreams.

You can catch the footage below (at 12:06), courtesy of Chloe Bloxam’s YouTube channel: