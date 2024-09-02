‘Great example’ – Even Roy Keane admits that he loves watching ‘world-class’ Liverpool colossus

Roy Keane has previous when it comes to sticking the boot into Liverpool players, but one observation that he made on Sunday suggests that he knows elite quality when he sees it.

The ex-Manchester United captain was on punditry duty for Sky Sports yesterday as he watched his former club being ripped apart by Arne Slot’s Reds, with Mo Salah supplying the assists for both Luis Diaz goals before getting on the scoresheet himself to make it three in as many games to start the season.

The 53-year-old was full of praise for the Egyptian King after the match, saying (1 September, 18:25): “He was brilliant. Talk about a world-class performance – he’s a great example. I really enjoy watching him. Obviously it’s hard to take for Man United today but you’ve got to give credit where it’s due.”

While Keane may have a reputation for airing rather blunt views on certain teams and players (sometimes justified, sometimes not), he’s also sensible enough to be able to put personal allegiances aside when he sees quality of Salah’s level.

As if the Egyptian’s formidable return of 214 goals in just over seven years at Liverpool wasn’t indicative enough of his phenomenal standards, the moments of class that he provides in teeing up teammates to score – such as the perfectly weighted pass for Luis Diaz’s second yesterday – illustrate his gifts as a footballer.

There was also one majestic piece of ball control from the 32-year-old in the closing minutes at Old Trafford, while three key passes, five duels won and two successful dribbles (Sofascore) provide a nice embellishment to the significance of his goal contributions.

Alas, Salah hinted after the match that this could be his final season at Anfield unless club chiefs approach him about extending his contract, which expires next June, so there’s a discernible fear that we mightn’t get to enjoy our iconic number 11 for much longer.

Whether or not he stays at Liverpool beyond the summer of 2025, we’d implore Reds fans to simply savour whatever time he has left on Merseyside. As Keane himself has implied, we are in the presence of true greatness with the Egyptian King.

