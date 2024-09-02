(Video) Watch as Konate summons spirit of Sadio Mane in goal celebrations v Man United

Ibrahima Konate’s sense of humour came to the fore again during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The concluding goal came from Mo Salah early in the second half and was marked by the Egyptian executing the bow-and-arrow celebration which is fast becoming his calling card.

The 32-year-old was then mobbed by teammates over by the corner where the gleeful visiting fans were gathered, with the Frenchman among those to approach the huddle.

As he came to join the group, Konate pulled off a cheeky take on the number 11’s celebration by pretending to draw back an arrow as if an archer were about to release it.

Remember when Sadio Mane used to frequently copy his teammates’ moves when they scored for Liverpool? It appears that our current centre-back is taking after the Senegal star in that regard!

You can view Konate copying Salah’s celebration below, via @drwnunez on X: