(Video) ‘Liverpool take the p**s’ as olays ring out in Old Trafford at 3-0

Beating Manchester United is great, doing it at Old Trafford is more special and when it’s by a scoreline of 3-0 – it’s safe to say that things don’t get much better.

Just after Mo Salah put the Reds three goals ahead, Arne Slot’s side started to pass the ball around with such confidence that the sound of ‘olay’ could be heard from the travelling Kop.

This was soon followed by a chorus of: “Liverpool take the p**s!” as we relished in the opportunity to humiliate our old foes.

Nine points and zero goals conceded is quite the way to win over our supporters and let’s hope this fine form continues.

You can watch Liverpool’s humiliation of Manchester United courtesy of Sky Sports (via @bacjetic on X):

they were taking the fucking piss man 😭😭 how do you let your biggest rivals do rondos on your home ground in the 57th minute pic.twitter.com/XWiQxXc0Uh — 💌🫨 (@bacjetic) September 1, 2024

