Liverpool teammates social media swoon over Gravenberch shows appreciation of performance

Ryan Gravenberch looks like a new player under Arne Slot and that has been a massive reason for our perfect start to the campaign, something his teammates are clearly enjoying.

Taking to Instagram, our No.38 uploaded a post which included pictures from the match and the caption: ‘𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 @PremierLeague. See you after the break, Reds 🔴’🫡

This wasn’t that extraordinary but the comments from those he shares the dressing room with just shows the appreciation he has from his mates at the moment.

Replies came from the likes of Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, Ian Rush and many others.

Messages like: ‘U are crazy 😮‍💨’ from Ibou Konate perhaps best showcase the positive nature in which everyone from within the club is speaking about the Dutchman at the moment.

As much as praise will rightly be sent towards the head coach who has brought the best out of our No.38, credit is being handed to the player who has taken his chance.

The 22-year-old is now off to join up with the Netherlands squad and let’s hope this doesn’t disrupt his rhythm on his return to Anfield.

It would be just our luck to lose a key player to injury and the former Bayern Munich man is certainly one of those at the moment.

You can view Gravenberch’s post and his teammates responses via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Jiro Gravenberch (@ryanjiro_)

