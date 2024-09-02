‘It is significant that…’ – Melissa Reddy hints at Mo Salah ‘preference’ amid contract impasse

Melissa Reddy has outlined her ‘understanding’ of Mo Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool amid an apparent impasse between him and the club.

The Egyptian declared after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Manchester United that he’s now into his ‘last year’ with the Reds and that nobody among the Anfield hierarchy has so far spoken to him about extending his deal, which expires at the end of this season.

The Sky Sports reporter took to X last night with her take on the matter, posting: “My understanding is Mo Salah’s preference is to remain at Liverpool but it is not his job to push for that.

“His performances speak for itself. Salah believes he still has a few years at the highest level, competing for top prizes while breaking records.

“It is significant that no-one at Liverpool has approached him yet to discuss a new contract. Why would the club wait so long to start the process if they want to keep Salah?”

The rhetorical question posed by Reddy at the end of her tweet is one that many Liverpool fans will have been asking, and she separately told Sky Sports that the Anfield hierarchy have ‘enormous work to do’ if they’re to persuade Salah to sign a contract extension.

She added that ‘the club’s silence thus far seems to suggest they are comfortable letting him leave on a free’, which seems baffling after seven free-scoring years with the Reds and a promising start to this season with three goals in as many games.

With the Egyptian seemingly adamant that the onus isn’t on him to instigate contract negotiations, and LFC chiefs not yet showing any initiative to persuade him to remain on Merseyside, we could end up with an awkward situation whereby neither party makes the first move and his deal is simply left to run out.

We get why the Liverpool hierarchy would have reservations about offering fresh terms to a player who’ll turn 33 next June and who’s already the club’s highest earner on £350,000 per week (Capology), but sometimes you have to read the room and acknowledge that you’re in the presence of generational greatness.

If privately Salah does want to remain at Anfield, then it beggars belief as to why those in the boardroom aren’t availing of the open invitation to extend the Reds career of a man whose goal tally has been surpassed by only four others in our 132-year history.

In those circumstances, it’d be unforgivable for club chiefs not to act.

