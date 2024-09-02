(Video) Richards makes bold Liverpool title prediction after Old Trafford win

Liverpool fans are entering the international break safe in the knowledge that we are top of the league after a perfect start and Micah Richards has been very impressed.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 36-year-old said: “[Liverpool] seem a little bit more disciplined defensively [than last season] and they’ve got firepower up front so yeah, I think they’re challengers now.”

READ MORE: (Video) Shearer labels Liverpool player as ‘cocky’ after Old Trafford moment

After watching Jurgen Klopp get this same squad into a title race last season, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Arne Slot can do the same with these players.

Let’s hope this belief grows as we look to continue a brilliant start to the campaign.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Liverpool (from 16:54) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions