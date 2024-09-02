‘I can confirm…’ – Romano cites ‘crucial’ factor which could settle Mo Salah contract debate

Fabrizio Romano has shed further light on the situation surrounding Mo Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool.

The Egyptian caused a stir when, following yesterday’s win over Manchester United, he indicated that this could be his final season at Anfield and that nobody from the club had yet spoken to him about a new deal, with the 32-year-old currently set to become a free agent next summer.

Speaking on The Debrief, the journalist outlined that LFC are due to have ‘conversations’ with our number 11 (along with the other key players whose deals expire in 2025) ‘this month’, having not done so due to a focus on transfers in and out of the club during the summer.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

On Salah, Romano said: “Arne Slot is very happy with him and they want to keep him at the club, so at the moment it all depends on the talks taking place between Mo and Liverpool in the next few months.

“The situation for Mo is quite clear. He would be really happy to continue at Liverpool; I can confirm that. I think it is a crucial part of the story.

“Mo would like to stay at the club. Mo is very happy at Liverpool. Mo believes that his future could still be in the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt, so the message from the player’s side is clear. It now depends on if they can reach an agreement on the financial terms.”

Decoding Mo Salah’s Cryptic Liverpool Comments by Rocket Sports Internet Plus…The Latest on the Saudi Window & Nico Jackson’s Contract Extension Read on Substack

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Konate summons spirit of Sadio Mane in goal celebrations v Man United

READ MORE: (Video) Arne Slot expertly dissects Man Utd’s flaws in compelling on-air analysis after LFC rout

Romano appears to be among those who interpreted Salah’s remarks on Sunday that it’s his ‘last year in the club’ as a simple statement of the current situation, rather than having any implication that he intends to move on from Liverpool in 2025.

Whilst it may be somewhat understandable that Richard Hughes and the Anfield hierarchy were focused primarily on transfers during the summer, their immediate attention must surely now switch towards renewing the Egyptian’s deal, along with those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

With the 32-year-old in excellent form at the start of the season and seemingly wishing to remain on Merseyside, and Slot hoping to retain the player, we’d like to think that contract talks could proceed smoothly once they commence in earnest.

If indeed there’s a mutual desire from the various parties involved to keep Salah at Liverpool, then no further time should be wasted in securing an extension to his current deal and finally dispelling any fears over an exit from the club between now and next summer.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions