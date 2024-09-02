‘I can confirm…’ – Romano cites ‘crucial’ factor which could settle Mo Salah contract debate

Fabrizio Romano has shed further light on the situation surrounding Mo Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool.
The Egyptian caused a stir when, following yesterday’s win over Manchester United, he indicated that this could be his final season at Anfield and that nobody from the club had yet spoken to him about a new deal, with the 32-year-old currently set to become a free agent next summer.
Speaking on The Debrief, the journalist outlined that LFC are due to have ‘conversations’ with our number 11 (along with the other key players whose deals expire in 2025) ‘this month’, having not done so due to a focus on transfers in and out of the club during the summer.
On Salah, Romano said: “Arne Slot is very happy with him and they want to keep him at the club, so at the moment it all depends on the talks taking place between Mo and Liverpool in the next few months.
“The situation for Mo is quite clear. He would be really happy to continue at Liverpool; I can confirm that. I think it is a crucial part of the story.
“Mo would like to stay at the club. Mo is very happy at Liverpool. Mo believes that his future could still be in the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt, so the message from the player’s side is clear. It now depends on if they can reach an agreement on the financial terms.”
Romano appears to be among those who interpreted Salah’s remarks on Sunday that it’s his ‘last year in the club’ as a simple statement of the current situation, rather than having any implication that he intends to move on from Liverpool in 2025.
Whilst it may be somewhat understandable that Richard Hughes and the Anfield hierarchy were focused primarily on transfers during the summer, their immediate attention must surely now switch towards renewing the Egyptian’s deal, along with those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.
With the 32-year-old in excellent form at the start of the season and seemingly wishing to remain on Merseyside, and Slot hoping to retain the player, we’d like to think that contract talks could proceed smoothly once they commence in earnest.
If indeed there’s a mutual desire from the various parties involved to keep Salah at Liverpool, then no further time should be wasted in securing an extension to his current deal and finally dispelling any fears over an exit from the club between now and next summer.
I suspect FSG want to make the new contract performance related. Which is perhaps a bit harsh on Salah who, much like Suarez before him, has been a Trojan and is hardly ever unavailable to play. That said in the cold light of day, for the club to continue to pay Mo £350k per week, means making sacrifices in other areas, which naturally means a weaker squad, in turn it means less chance of sustained success. Can see both sides, I guess it might be down to Mo to decide if he is prepared to compromise to cement his status as the greatest player in the clubs history. 4 more years at Liverpool for Mo would mean he would easily surpass Kane to become the second highest goal scorer and would have a shot of getting to Shearer’s 260, which would elevate him to a whole new level. Sends shivers down the spine just thinking about it. Btw, he would also then have a shot at becoming the highest ever scorer at Old Trafford 😂