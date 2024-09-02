(Video) How Salah embarrassed Rashford and Collyer that most Liverpool fans missed

Mo Salah enjoyed such a great afternoon’s work at Old Trafford that most fans may have missed one moment where he embarrassed his opponents.

With the ball in the corner of the pitch, our Egyptian King wasn’t favourite to come out with the ball but managed to outwit both Toby Collyer and Marcus Rashford.

READ MORE: Liverpool teammates social media swoon over Gravenberch shows appreciation of performance

A drop of the shoulder halted the winger’s chances of winning possession and then by trapping the ball between his legs, our No.11 humbled the onrushing 20-year-old.

It was such a small moment but shows the speed of thought of a club legend.

You can view Salah’s moment of magic courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Biggies_MaIIs on X):

This is the start of the bit where we did rondos at OT while our fans ole’d. Mo actually traps the ball between his ankles after sending Rashford for a hotdog and then flicks it to Gravenberch whilst Collyer kicks fresh air. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/GncgTkuYCO — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) September 1, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions