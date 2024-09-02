(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed majestic bit of Salah magic in final few minutes v Man Utd

Mo Salah’s sublime performance at Old Trafford on Sunday showed that he still has far more to offer to Liverpool beyond the end of this season.

The Egyptian said afterwards that this will be his ‘last year’ with the Reds, with his contract expiring next June, with his worrying admission somewhat diluting the enjoyment of the 3-0 humbling of Manchester United.

Yesterday he took his goal tally to three in as many games to start the campaign, and 15 in 16 appearances against our arch-rivals, and one moment late on in the match summed up a majestic day for him and his team.

The ball was booted out of defence as Liverpool sought to clear their lines in the 89th minute, and Salah watched it all the way before caressing a perfect layoff to Dominik Szoboszlai behind him, with the midfielder duly charging forward into space.

Please don’t go, Mo – you’re still one of the best in the business and you belong at Anfield!

You can view Salah’s sublime first touch below, taken from Sky Sports’ match coverage and shared via @VidsOrjxlly on X: