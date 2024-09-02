Paul Scholes spotted Arne Slot raging at Liverpool ace who lost the ball 17 times v Man United

Paul Scholes noticed Arne Slot ‘going mad’ at one Liverpool player during the 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Although the Reds maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season with a statement dismantling of their arch-rivals at Old Trafford, their new head coach was still seen admonishing some of his players at intervals during the game.

The former England midfielder was on punditry duty for Premier League Productions when he spotted the Dutchman giving out to Trent Alexander-Arnold for losing the ball on a few occasions.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Scholes said of Slot (1 September, 18:20): “He seems stern at times, which you have to be. We saw when Trent gave the ball away a couple of times, he was going mad, so there is obviously that sternness that’s needed.

“He looks like a real leader and he is going to have to be. That’s why they have employed him because of what he has done in Holland.”

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson comment shows that Klopp hasn’t been forgotten despite superb Slot start

READ MORE: ‘It is significant that…’ – Melissa Reddy hints at Mo Salah ‘preference’ amid contract impasse

Although Trent’s enterprising nature in possession means that he’ll naturally lose the ball more often than most of his teammates (17 times yesterday, the highest of any Liverpool player, as per Sofascore), it’s already evident that Slot demands enormously high standards of his team.

Despite the perfect start to the season and the impressive performances to go along with the results, the 45-year-old has continually stressed that his team still have ‘a lot to prove‘ as he seeks to build upon the exceptional work of his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

As Jarell Quansah learned a couple of weeks ago, the head coach isn’t afraid to be brutally honest in public if he feels that his players are falling short of what he expects from them, with the tone being set right from the get-go.

Externally at least, Slot already seems to be hitting that perfect balance of having enough authority to leave the squad under no illusions as to the standards they need to reach, while also being affable and cordial away from a match situation so that rifts are avoided and strong relationships are built.

It may still be very early in his reign for definitive judgements to be made, but so far the Dutchman has passed every test with flying colours, not least the humbling of Liverpool’s biggest rivals on Sunday.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions