(Video) Shearer labels Liverpool player as ‘cocky’ after Old Trafford moment

Liverpool enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Manchester United but Alan Shearer wasn’t happy with the performance of one man during the match.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, the Geordie said: “Szoboszlai missed an absolute sitter where he tried to be a bit cocky, didn’t he.”

It was a moment that our No.8 must regret as he should have at least had a shot on goal which likely would have led to a fourth goal for the Reds.

As long as Dominik Szoboszlai learns from this and scores the next one, we’ll let him off.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Szoboszlai via @RestIsFootball on X:

Slot is off to an impressive start as the new Liverpool boss 💪 pic.twitter.com/jFiIGMYeVU — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) September 2, 2024

