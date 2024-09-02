(Video) Arne Slot expertly dissects Man Utd’s flaws in compelling on-air analysis after LFC rout

It’s quickly become apparent from Arne Slot’s first few weeks at Liverpool that he’s more candid in front of the TV cameras than most (if not all) of his Premier League peers, and that was on show again yesterday after his team dismantled Manchester United.

The 45-year-old spoke to Sky Sports after the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford and he duly dissected the tactial setup of his compatriot Erik ten Hag in a compelling on-air analysis.

The Reds’ head coach said: “Last season they were man-marking in midfield and they had a press with the 7-9-11, with the striker and one of the wingers with him. This season they have more of a 9 and 10 press so they’re more in a 4-4-2.

“I see them, in my opinion, working harder if the ball is being played through them, so they run more. At least that’s what I saw in their first few games [of 2024/25].”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Slot addded: “Their full-backs were really high nine or 10 times and then Casemiro comes in between, so if you get the ball and you can keep Luis Diaz and Mo Salah high, you’re constantly in a one-on-one situation.

“Then you need midfielders that can run and we had three of them today that kept on running. If they arrived in a duel, they were aggressive enough to win it. That was one of the main reasons why we won today.”

It was fascinating to hear the Liverpool boss speak so openly about where he saw flaws in United’s team and duly exploited them to mastermind a statement victory on Sunday.

All three goals came from the Reds winning possession in their opponents’ half of the pitch, either through ferocious pressing or the vision to intercept slack passes, so Slot evidently had his homework done on Ten Hag’s side and used it to his team’s adavantage.

If he’s this transparent in front of the cameras just three matches into his Anfield reign, imagine how many more impromptu pieces of analysis we could see from him over the season!

You can view Slot’s verdict on Man United below, via @SkySportsPL on X: