(Video) Slot names surprise Liverpool player his team ‘relied on’ against Man United

Liverpool enjoyed a free-flowing victory over Manchester United but Arne Slot was quick to mention the contribution of one surprise player after our win.

Speaking with beIN Sports, the Dutchman said: “We had to rely on Alisson with two big saves.”

This attention to detail from the boss shows how, even after a hugely significant victory, he can assess where we went wrong and praise a player who many others may have overlooked in Alisson Becker.

Striving for perfection is one way to ensure performances remain at the highest quality and let’s hope we can keep seeing this in the coming weeks and months.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alisson via @beINSPORTS_EN on X:

"We had to rely on Alisson with two big saves." Even after a significant win, Arne Slot still finds time to highlight the impressive saves made by his goalkeeper at important times in the game!#beINPL #LFC pic.twitter.com/dH6UroV3Bi — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 1, 2024

