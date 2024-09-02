Luciano Spalletti shares what Chiesa told him as decision made on Nations League involvement

Liverpool fans will be pleased to hear that, similar to Ryan Gravenberch upon his arrival at Anfield 12 months ago, Federico Chiesa won’t be linking up with his national team this week following the completion of his move from Juventus.

The 26-year-old has been omitted from the Italy squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against France and Israel, and Luciano Spalletti has explained the reason for the forward’s absence.

The Azzurri boss said (via Football Italia): “Chiesa and I spoke and made a fair assessment. I would have brought him as an extra player, not participating in the games. He told me that he had spoken to his new club and that he needs to do specific preparation work with them.”

READ MORE: ‘I can confirm…’ – Romano cites ‘crucial’ factor which could settle Mo Salah contract debate

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Konate summons spirit of Sadio Mane in goal celebrations v Man United

Although Spalletti clearly would’ve liked to at least have had Chiesa around the Italy squad this week, the player’s focus very much appears to be on getting himself right to make his debut for his new club at the earliest opportunity.

The 26-year-old hasn’t played in a match of any description since his nation’s Euro 2024 exit after losing to Switzerland at the end of June, hence why he’s been put on a specialised training programme by Liverpool in order to build up his fitness for when the Reds’ season resumes in the middle of this month.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

That’s why he played no part in the win over Manchester United yesterday, and the international break has come at the perfect time from his and LFC’s perspective so that he can get himself primed to integrate with his new team once the campaign swings into overdrive in the autumn.

Just as Gravenberch opted out of Netherlands duty this time last year upon his arrival at Anfield, Chiesa is putting club before country so that he can be ready to make an impact as quickly as possible for Arne Slot’s side.

If he turns out to be as prolific as what we’re hoping, his place in the Italy national team will be safe as houses for the foreseeable future!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions