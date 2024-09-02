(Video) The three words Van Dijk shouted at Lisandro Martinez after fouling Szoboszlai

You really don’t want to get on Virgil van Dijk’s bad side. That much was certainly evident after Lisandro Martinez was spotted beating a hasty retreat at the sight of the oncoming Dutchman after the former had fouled Dominik Szoboszlai.

The ‘Butcher’ of Old Trafford had left one on the Hungarian international and wasn’t prepared to face the music as our No.4 charged up to the centre circle.

Nonetheless, the former Southampton centre-back made clear he wouldn’t tolerate such behaviour in future, urging his Manchester United counterpart to ‘try against me’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports‘ coverage: