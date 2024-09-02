(Video) Trent gesture to Man Utd fans outside Old Trafford will have Liverpool fans creasing

It’s fair to say that Trent Alexander-Arnold immensely enjoyed beating Manchester United yesterday!

TV cameras captured him holding up three fingers to the crowd at the final whistle to goad the home support over Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford, and he continued to troll the Mancunian faithful later on the evening too.

The Reds players were booed and heckled by disgruntled locals as they left the stadium after their resounding victory, but our vice-captain literally took it all in his stride as he appeared to respond with a middle-finger gesture, all whilst wearing a broad smile and continuing on his merry way.

The look of ‘haters gonna hate’ on Trent’s face as the catcalls rained down on him and his teammates was priceless, and it’ll only have added to Liverpool fans’ enjoyment of a statement result from Arne Slot’s side at the weekend!

You can view Trent flipping the bird to the United followers below, via celebstarclips on TikTok: