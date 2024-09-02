(Video) Peter Drury’s electric commentary of Salah’s Old Trafford goal will leave Liverpool fans wanting more

Come for Mo Salah’s goal, stay for Peter Drury’s commentary.

Sky Sports’ lead commentator was spitting pure poetry as he reflected on the effort that sealed the final nail in Manchester United’s coffin at Old Trafford last Sunday.

It was liquid prose truly befitting of the quality of performance on show from Arne Slot’s men who continued their perfect start to the 2024/25 season with a 3-0 win over their arch rivals in the Premier League.

Our only regret is that we’ll have to wait a couple of weeks before the next opportunity to enjoy Liverpool.

What an awful time to have an international break!