(Video) ‘A matter of time…’ – Sky pundit makes emphatic Salah claim amid Liverpool contract saga

One former Liverpool player believes that Mo Salah’s comments about his contract situation after the win over Manchester United on Sunday were simply a case of him ‘turning the screw’ on the club’s hierarchy.

The Egyptian claimed yesterday that he hasn’t been approached about a possible extension to his current deal at Anfield, which expires next year, and hinted that this could be his final season with the Reds.

However, speaking on Sky Sports News, Stephen Warnock is adamant that the 32-year-old is in no hurry to move on and that it won’t be much longer before Richard Hughes comes to the forward with an offer of a new contract.

The pundit said: “I think it will be a matter of time before they offer him a new contract. I think [Salah’s comments] was putting a bit of pressure on the club.

“If he wanted to leave, he could’ve left. He could’ve gone a long time ago, because the money from Saudi Arabia was astronomical, even to his level, but it’s not about the money to him.”

Warnock added: “He’s not in a rush to leave; you can see that. He’s enjoying himself. What you’ve seen at the weekend and over the last three games is that he’s enjoying playing for this manager.”

We can see where the ex-Liverpool defender is coming from with his assertion that, if Salah truly wanted out of Anfield, he’d have left in either of the past two summers, especially when Al-Ittihad had tabled an offer of £150m last year.

Admittely the Egyptian endured a slump in form towards the end of last season but he’s begun the new campaign in style with three goals and assists each in our opening three Premier League games, impressing to the extent that Roy Keane – not a man to dole out praise lightly – labelled him ‘world-class‘.

We fervently hope that Warnock’s optimism over a new deal for the 32-year-old proves to be well placed!

