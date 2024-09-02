(Video) What Diaz did to Casemiro in key Liverpool moment will have flown under radar

Luis Diaz’s key role in creating his second goal against Manchester United at the weekend should not be ignored.

The Colombian international crafted an opportunity after dispossessing Casemiro inside the Red Devils’ own half just before the stroke of half-time.

The ensuing turnover then saw the Merseysiders launch a rapid counter with our former FC Porto man exchanging passes with Mo Salah before letting fly inside the box.

A remarkable team move started and finished by Diaz!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: