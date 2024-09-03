Forget Gravenberch: £35m Liverpool player’s superb performance vs Man United went under the radar

You could, quite probably, write a dissertation just on the gulf between Liverpool and Manchester United today – evident once more after the Reds dismantled Erik ten Hag’s men at Old Trafford.

Arne Slot certainly did a great job explaining the flaws in his counterpart’s setup, exposed to great effect as he became the first manager to beat the Red Devils at the first time of asking after taking over. The last man to do that was the legendary Bob Paisley in 1975.

Talk about your positive omens, eh?

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Of course, it would be disingenuous of us to claim that our Dutch head coach did it all alone. You could even argue that the contributions of Alexis Mac Allister, in particular, may have flown completely under the radar.

READ MORE: Ouch: New Mo Salah mega stat is humbling reading for seven Man United men

READ MORE: Arne Slot has just addressed Mo Salah’s ‘last year’ contract comments

What do the stats say about Alexis Mac Allister?

The Argentine had one obvious moment in the limelight, knocking Kobbie Mainoo off the ball in the second half before launching the devastating counter that would see Mo Salah make it 3-0.

Our £35m signing from Brighton’s level of involvement in the tie, however, most certainly didn’t start or end there.

The Argentine international was sublime on and off the ball. He registered an 86% pass success rate (42/49) and one key pass, and won six ground duels (from 14 attempted), according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

Top image: (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions