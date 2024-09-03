Editor’s Column: Jörg Schmadtke’s 2023 transfer window was extremely underrated

Jörg Schmadtke joined Liverpool as sporting director in May 2023 before the summer transfer window – and did all his work from a laptop in Ibiza.

The German left at the beginning of 2024, having been in charge of transfers (with lots of Jurgen Klopp’s input) for just two windows.

In January 2024 he didn’t sign anyone, so did all his work in that summer of 2023. Schmadtke bought four players – all of whom were midfielders – and cashed in smartly on Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Given the brilliant start made by Arne Slot this season and his three-man midfield, the signings made in 2023 and the money spent on them in particularly are starting to look beyond impressive.

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool’s best midfielder last season, but he’s now been joined in a double pivot by Ryan Gravenberch, whose form at the beginning of this campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Dutchman couldn’t cement a place in the side last season and struggled as one of Klopp’s roaming no.8s.

But he looks far more composed as part of a two alongside Mac Allister. It’s not a purely defensive role. He is allowed to burst forward when he sees gaps, but he knows Mac Allister will sit and cover space when he does – with Gravenberch given the defensive responsibility when Mac Allister does the same.

Gravenberch was good against Ipswich, better versus Brentford and sensational at Old Trafford. He played Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo off the park. If Liverpool had signed a midfielder this summer – let’s say Martin Zubimendi – and he started in the manner Gravenberch has this term – fans would be mesmerised.

Because of his poor start though, opinions of Gravenberch were already formed. However, even the most ardent doubter cannot fail to see his early brilliance.

In fact, he’s actually overshadowed Mac Allister, who himself has been playing very well. Slot’s formation suits the Argentine, too. He’s not just a 6. He’s not just an 8. He can control the game in terms of its tempo but also inject quality into it too, as he’s seeing lots of the ball.

Remember, neither Mac Allister or Gravenberch cost even close to £40m. That’s crazy. Both are just enormous bargains and at the perfect age to improve under Slot. Their partnership so far has been the catalyst to our winning start – three wins from three with no goals conceded.

Dom Szoboszlai has also massively benefited from his pre-season. He’s got his legs back. He coasted at the end of 2023/24 and got progressively sloppier as the season fizzled out. But remember back in 2023 before Christmas he was probably our best player. He’s already got two assists and looks much more comfortable as the no.10, given licence to dribble, counter and link up with the no.9, which has so far been Diogo Jota.

Schmadtke triggered Szoboszlai’s £60m release-clause, and while this isn’t cheap, it’s still looking like below market value given his ridiculous skill-set.

Unlike the three just mentioned, it looks like Wataru Endo doesn’t have a future as a Liverpool starter. After all, Slot wanted him to be replaced with Zubimendi and he’s not featured so far.

Endo is a good battler, but doesn’t have the technical skills and ball retention ability to suit Slot’s patient buildup. But remember, he was cheap and played a huge part in Liverpool winning the EFL Cup last season. He was mindbogglingly good in the final against Chelsea. Endo’s signing cannot be regarded a failure, for that alone.

It might be that Schmadtke got lucky, too. He tried to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Both went to Chelsea and have been poor. The combined fee for those two way, way passes the money spent on Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Endo.

Richard Hughes didn’t buy a midfielder this summer, instead securing Federico Chiesa to bolster the attack and Giorgi Mamardashvili to eventually compete with Alisson between the sticks. Time will tell if that turns out to be more exciting than it currently feels.

There’s also been noises that Zubimendi could sign in January, given how badly Real Sociedad have started La Liga. It wouldn’t be a surprise if that one gets looked at again.

Schmadtke wasn’t at Liverpool for a long time, but the job he did was a very good one.