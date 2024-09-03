Ex-Spurs man who compared Liverpool ace to Bellingham says he’s now being proved right

Former Spurs ace Rafael van der Vaart has claimed he’s now being proved right after previously comparing Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

The Reds No.38 threw in an exceptional performance as Arne Slot’s side defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

His ability to break up play and progress the ball upfield with his powerful and determined running is a breath of fresh air for Liverpool supporters and keeping the 22-year-old fit is pivotal if we’re to taste success this term.

Van der Vaart believes the arrival of Slot is the reason why Gravenberch is now flourishing in a red shirt.

“I once said that he is better than Jude Bellingham, and I was rightly laughed at,” Van der Vaart told Studio Voetbal (via HITC). “But I have to be honest and say that he is now showing things that make me think; ‘finally’!”

“It’s because he has a coach who has confidence in him and who simply puts him in the field,” the Dutchman added about the former Bayern Munich man’s fine form. “He was everywhere (at Old Trafford), including that first goal.”

After signing for Bayern from Ajax two years ago big things were expected from Gravenberch.

He failed to establish himself at the Allianz Arena however, and was brought to Merseyside by Jurgen Klopp last summer for £34.2m.

He made 38 appearances for us last term across all competitions but is looking like a new player this time around.

His reading of the game is exceptional and he’s also been showing a tenacious side to his game of late which always comes in handy in the middle of the park.

Jamie Carragher has been impressed with the midfielder’s start to the new campaign and Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman says Gravenberch has ‘made a step’ this season.

Hopefully he can continue his impressive start to the campaign as we aim to taste success during Slot’s debut campaign on Merseyside.

