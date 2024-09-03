(Video) How Szoboszlai instantly reacted to being booed coming out of Man United tunnel

Old Trafford can be intimidating, even at the best of times, though it apparently didn’t seem to faze Arne Slot’s men at the weekend.

As the Manchester United faithful flung boos in the direction of Liverpool’s players, as they emerged from the tunnel to begin a pre-match warmup, Dominik Szoboszlai could be heard saying, ‘Yeah, I love it!’

Our No.8 was sensational against the Red Devils, recording a 90% pass success rate (35/39), supplying three key passes, winning 3/5 ground duels, and providing one assist, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

The Hungarian most certainly set the tone from the off and delivered.

