Ronald Koeman accuses £34.2m Liverpool player of ‘laziness’ after strong start to season

Ronald Koeman admitted that Ryan Gravenberch had ‘made a step’ following an impressive showing in Liverpool’s midfield during a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands boss had been invited to speak about the former Ajax star (signed for £34.2m in 2023) and bizarrely accused his protege of ‘laziness’.

“He played well. It is clear that he has made a step. He is getting the chance and he is taking it with both hands,” the former Barcelona head coach spoke of his international star’s performance vs Manchester United, courtesy of Voetbal International.

Koeman went on to add: “It may be a bit of confidence that he is getting. He started earlier than some other internationals. Maybe the penny will drop now. We have always seen a lot of potential in Ryan. A lot of people thought, including me, that a bit of concentration, the laziness, could be improved in him.”

Fellow Anfield stars Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk also received call-ups for the international break.

The Oranje are set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany in the Nations League this September.

Is Ryan Gravenberch appreciated internationally?

Don’t get us wrong, Gravenberch wasn’t setting the world alight in his opening season with Liverpool last term. Though, we were treated to several flashes of brilliance following his move away from Bayern Munich.

He’s undoubtedly come on leaps and bounds since Arne Slot took over the reins from Jurgen Klopp and is now thriving as our deepest midfielder.

Is criticism of his work rate prior to the 2024/25 campaign warranted? We’d argue it’s more than a little unfair from Koeman.

Perhaps it would be worthwhile for the 61-year-old to review his man-management techniques if he’s hoping to get the best out of our No.38.

Top image: (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

