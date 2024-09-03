(Video) New footage shows Liverpool fans taunting Man United with brilliant reference

Not for the first time in recent years, Liverpool fans immensely enjoyed their day out at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The Reds dismantled Manchester United with a 3-0 victory which was every bit as emphatic as the final scoreline suggests – indeed, Arne Slot’s side had the chances to inflict even greater damage.
As pleasing a result as it was, it’s nowhere near the biggest win we’ve had over our arch-rivals in modern times. That, of course, goes to the legendary 7-0 romp at Anfield 18 months ago.
In a clear sign that such a momentous day wasn’t forgotten (and won’t be any time soon), footage from the latest Inside episode on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel shows a couple of fans in the Old Trafford away end holding up balloons in the shape of a 7 and a 0.
At one point on Sunday, it seemed as if we could’ve been in for a similar battering of United, such was our dominance during the second half, but the 3-0 win was still hugely pleasing, especially after somehow failing to beat them in three attempts last season!
You can view the balloons in all their glory below (at 8:12), via Liverpool FC on YouTube:
