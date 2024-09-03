After perfect start for Slot, Liverpool’s season is about to accelerate into overdrive

Arne Slot has had a perfect start to his reign as Liverpool head coach, winning his first three games, the last of which was an emphatic drubbing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, the Dutchman will soon enter the first real challenging period of his time in charge of the Reds when, after the September international break, his team face seven matches in 22 days across three different competitions.

Liverpool resume their hitherto perfect Premier League campaign with a home clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 14 September and will expect to maintain their 100% start to the season, although Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are unbeaten in the top flight thus far.

Three days later, Slot brings his team to the San Siro to begin their Champions League odyssey against AC Milan, who Jurgen Klopp’s Reds beat twice in the classic group stage format three years ago. There won’t be any Nat Phillips around to repeat the Cruyff turn we saw in 2021, though, as he’s been loaned out to Derby!

LFC are back at Anfield on 21 September for the visit of Bournemouth, who we defeated three times last season across league and cup. The Cherries took an early lead in this fixture last term before the home side bounced back to win 3-1, the start of what became a habit for Liverpool in 2023/24.

The Reds then begin the defence of the Carabao Cup in the subsequent midweek, with West Ham visiting Merseyside, just as they did in the quarter-finals of the competition last year, when they were crushed 5-1.

Liverpool’s September ends with a visit to Molineux to take on Wolves, who provided the opposition in Klopp’s final game in charge four months ago. Gary O’Neil’s side have endured a tough start to the season, with just one point in their opening three matches.

October begins with a Champions League clash at home to Bologna, who the Reds will be facing for the first time in their history. Serie A sides have often proven thorny opposition at Anfield, with six different clubs from Italy having won there. Atalanta were the last to do so, romping to a 3-0 victory on Merseyside in the Europa League quarter-finals earlier this year.

LFC’s final game before the October international break takes them to Selhurst Park to meet Crystal Palace, who haven’t won at home to Liverpool in almost a decade but triumphed at Anfield in April.

Slot is about to get his first taste of three matches per week in charge of the Reds. It’s been a case of so far so good for the 45-year-old in England, but the real tests are only beginning!

