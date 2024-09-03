(Video) Forget Salah: Liverpool goal doesn’t happen without 25-y/o’s key moment v Kobbie Mainoo

Mo Salah will get plenty of adulation for his key role played in dismantling Manchester United in their own back garden – and rightly so.

Though, it shouldn’t be forgotten that it was Alexis Mac Allister’s hard graft that paved the way for our Egyptian King’s latest goal against the Red Devils.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder (25) was spotted knocking Kobbie Mainoo off the ball after spotting an opportunity to close the England international down in his own half.

The Liverpool man won back possession and a lightning-quick counter ensued. The rest, as they say, is history.

