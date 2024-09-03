(Video) Liverpool staff member hilariously tells off Salah after one thing he did at Old Trafford

Mo Salah may be one of the most gifted footballers to ever walk the planet, let alone grace the Anfield turf. However, that doesn’t yet mean the Egyptian is immune to the odd bit of scolding from those who work with him at L4.

The Egyptian international was subjected to some light-hearted critique after completing a post-match interview with Sky Sports as Liverpool recorded a 3-0 mauling of Manchester United.

One staff member from the club could be heard telling off our No.11 for not wearing shoes as he made his way off the pitch.

In fairness, he can do whatever he wants at Old Trafford after dominating proceedings for Arne Slot’s side!

You can catch the clip below, originating on LFCTV, via @showlfc: