Liverpool set to open their chequebook after transfer truth comes to light – report

Liverpool Football Club now find themselves in a decisive mood following Mo Salah’s surprising post-Manchester United statement.

The Egyptian international shocked the footballing world with his admission that the Reds have yet to open talks over a possible contract extension.

Now, it seems the club has been prompted to address this concerning fact and is prepared to open contract talks in the coming weeks.

That’s the word coming out of Football Insider [as quoted by CaughtOffside] ahead of the international break.

The Merseysiders have secured nine points from their opening three Premier League games, finding themselves joint-top with incumbent champions Manchester City in the table.

Why haven’t Liverpool prioritised expiring contracts?

In Richard Hughes’ defence, the Scot had quite the to-do list to handle this summer.

The 45-year-old was tasked with replacing legendary boss Jurgen Klopp, installing several new members of staff and overseeing potential incomings. All in all, our new sporting director has done a far from terrible job, though by no means a perfect one.

Nonetheless, you can excuse fans for scratching their heads at the club’s seeming refusal to engage in talks with three key members of the playing staff in our No.11, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Perhaps the most stark among them is the latter given his comparative youth (25 years of age) and status as one of the most unique talents in world football.

Of course, it would be a disservice to both Salah and our skipper to not make clear their continued importance to the club and potential longevity in the game.

To that end, it’s unsurprising that Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed Liverpool intend to discuss the futures of the trio in question over ‘this month and the next month’.

