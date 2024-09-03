(Video) Heartbroken Luis Suarez breaks down in tears as he confirms huge announcement

Luis Suarez was visibly emotional as he made a significant announcement regarding his career overnight.

The former Liverpool striker confirmed during a press conference that, following Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Paraguay this coming Friday, he will retire from international football. The 37-year-old is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals from 142 caps, having made his debut in February 2007.

A heartbroken ‘El Pistolero’ told reporters (translated from Spanish): “On Friday…it’s hard for me, it’s even hard for me to say it – it will be my last match with my country’s national team. It’s something I’ve been thinking about; I’ve been analysing it. It’s the right time.”

There’s no denying that Suarez had his share of controversial moments throughout his club and international career, but even his fiercest detractors would have to admit that he’s been a phenomenal footballer and was one of the world’s best in his prime.

It was Liverpool’s good fortune that his peak years were spent at Anfield, and he was a particular joy to watch during that 31-goal season in 2013/14, when he conjured some truly spellbinding finishes.

He’s earned the right to bow out of Uruguay duty on his own terms, and Friday’s match against Paraguay will be a hugely emotional occasion for one of the country’s greatest-ever players.

You can view Suarez’s announcement below, via @SkySportsNews on X: